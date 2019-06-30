|
Wanda Glee Hanel Wanda Hanel, 87, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was born November 29, 1931, in Cuba, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Eitha (Slough) Hanel.
She attended public schools in Washington and Republic Counties. She graduated from Agenda Rural High School, Agenda, Kansas in 1949. She then attended Brown Mackie Business College in Salina, Kansas.
She retired from AT&SF Railroad offices now known as BNSF Railroad after working thirty-one years in the accounting department.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Topeka, where she was ordained as a deacon in 2006. She was a member of the Santa Fe Retired Employees Club, Friends of the Topeka Zoo, Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas, Topeka Civic Theater and the Topeka Jazz Workshop. She enjoyed traveling and watercolor painting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Neill Hanel.
Survivors include a nephew, Greg Hanel and his wife, Lois, Beloit, KS; great nephew, Cody Hanel; niece, Katie Kent and a great niece Brooke Kent all in Lawrence. Also numerous cousins, friends and her church family.
As requested Wanda was cremated. A graveside inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Haddam Cemetery in Haddam, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or Friends of the Topeka Zoo.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019