Wanda I. Wilson Small but mighty, Wanda Iola Wilson passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at age 96. Born in Bellvue, Pennsylvania on August 5, 1923 to Lt. Col. Wendell S. Lucas and Mary (Johnston) Lucas, she grew up as an honest but feisty Army brat, of which she was very proud.
An excellent swimmer and diver she loved the ocean, sailboats and lighthouses (particularly fog horns). Wanda relished animals, nature, poetry, dancing and driving fast in her BMW 2002tii. But most of all she loved her family. She was a great mother and wife.
Outgoing, she would initiate a conversation with anyone she met. A good rowdy discussion pleased her. A love to learn and try new things led her to enroll in college in her late 40's, learn Spanish, weaving and become a Real Estate broker.
Not a big fan of the Midwest, she preferred beaches, mountains and forests.
Wanda worked as a stenographer at Fort Knox, Kentucky during WW II where she met and married Myron G. Wilson in 1946. After the war they moved to Kansas where her two children were born, Wendy in 1949 and Michael in 1951 (he passed tragically in 1978). Wanda and Myron went on to establish Wilson Electric Company in Topeka where they were quite a team. She performed all the office duties while he ran the shop.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael and brother Robert Lucas of New York. She is survived by Myron of Topeka, daughter Wendy Wilson (Jeff Binder) of Overland Park, Kansas and baby brother Hal Lucas (Blair) of Tampa, Florida.
Thanks to all the wonderful residents and caring staff at McCrite Plaza in Topeka and Elara Hospice in her final days. Special thanks to Steve Armstrong for his years of friendship to the family.
Memorial service at a later date. Ashes will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery, spread on a warm beach and in the mountains.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019