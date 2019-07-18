|
Wanda Jean Hodgson Wanda Jean Hodgson, 85, Harveyville, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Osage Nursing Center.
She was born January 2, 1934 at rural Miller, KS, the daughter of Harold and Violet (Phillips) DeShazer. She graduated from Miller High School in 1952.
Wanda married Raymond Hodgson n 1953. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Kim) Hodgson, Topeka, KS; Bruce (Kim) Hodgson, Haven, KS; six grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a brother, Phillip DeShazer, Allen, KS.
Wanda was cremated. A graveside memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Harveyville Cemetery, Harveyville, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons or Heartland Hospice and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019