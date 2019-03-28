Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Wanda Joyce Box Obituary
Wanda Joyce Box Wanda Joyce Box, 86, of Topeka, KS died March 26, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

She was born April 10, 1932 in Kanawha, TX the daughter of Herman and Velma (Tacket) White.

Wanda attended Crestview United Methodist Church and enjoyed crocheting and painting.

She married James Franklin Box on September 4, 1965 in Ft. Worth, TX. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1994. Survivors include three daughters, Susie (Mitchell) Payton, of Topeka, Angela Box of Topeka, and Lura (Michael) Bacalzo of Woodinville, WA. Five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Sunday at Crestview United Methodist Church, 2245 SW Eveningside Dr. Private burial will be in Clifton Cemetery, Clifton, TX.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
