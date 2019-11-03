|
|
Wanda Louise Fendley Osage City--Wanda Louise Fendley, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Atria Hearthstone in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on June 13, 1935 in Dennard, Arkansas, the daughter of Ralph and Glonah (Nunley) Miller.
Wanda had lived in Osage City for almost 30 years.
Wanda graduated high school from Rocky Hill in Arkansas and attended Clark Business School. She worked in Industry Relations for Southwestern Bell Telephone until her retirement in 2000. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia.
On June 19, 1952, Wanda was married to Jim Fendley in Arkansas. They later divorced.
Wanda is survived by her five children, Barbara Fendley-Saputo of Venice, Florida, Johnell Fendley and husband Mike of Norfork, Arkansas, Pennie Coleman of Topeka, Jim Fendley and wife Micala of Osage City, and Susie Roeder and husband Dwayne of Topeka; her brother, Larry Miller of Springfield, Missouri; her sister, Sue Katona of South Bend, Indiana; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Wanda will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 5 at the Bethel Baptist Church in Emporia.(1300 W. 12th Ave.) Burial will be in the Rapp Cemetery west of Osage City. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Monday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions for Wanda may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019