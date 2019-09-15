|
|
Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas, 89, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Wanice was married to Richard Haas for 68 years.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church.
Donations may be sent to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7611 State Line, Suite 100, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 or Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019