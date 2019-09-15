Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berryton United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Berryton United Methodist Church
Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas

Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas Obituary
Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas Wanice Arlene (Walker) Haas, 89, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Wanice was married to Richard Haas for 68 years.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church.

Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Berryton United Methodist Church.

Donations may be sent to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7611 State Line, Suite 100, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 or Berryton United Methodist Church, 7010 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Wanice's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
