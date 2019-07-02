|
Wanola D. (Slimmer) Buss HOLTON- Wanola D. Buss, 93, of Holton, KS, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Medicalodges of Jackson County in Holton, KS. Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton, KS with a visitation at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. Burial will follow to the Circleville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tutorial Program at the Evangel United Methodist Church or to the Topeka Rescue Mission and c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270 Holton, KS 66436. To leave the family a special message, please visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019