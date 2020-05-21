|
Warner Pape, Jr. Hiawatha.....Warner Pape, Jr., 98, passed away on May 18. The oldest of three children, he was born in Hiawatha on Oct. 30, 1921, to Warner Pape, Sr. and Laura (Nichols) Pape. Warner attended Heckler grade school located on a Pape farm, and then attended Hiawatha High School, graduating with the class of 1939. In high school, he won numerous track medals including first place in regionals and third place in state running the 440 yards leg of the medley relay, and Grand Champion at K-State Little American Royal Dairy Division. Warner attended Kansas State University and was on the K-State track team. He came home to farm in 1940 when he began his life-long career as a farmer, semi-retiring in 1984 when he and Charlene moved to Hiawatha.
He was married to Charlene (Ellis) Pape Dec. 26, 1940, and they spent 79 years together. She survives, living at the South Pines, Hiawatha, Kansas. They spent three years in Illinois managing a dairy farm before coming back to the Zion Community north of Robinson to run the family farm, owning 2,000 acres at retirement. Warner and Charlene had three sons: Warner Ronald "Ron" Pape, III, deceased, (Julia Stonebarger) of Richmond, Texas; Jerry Pape, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; and Alan Mark Pape, El Reno, Oklahoma. Their four grandchildren, Julie Christine "Christie" Pape Lorenz (David), Omega, OK; Warner Travis Pape, IV (Rachel), Houston, Texas; Lori Pape Henry (Corey), Hiawatha; and Jodi Pape Twombly (Paul), Hiawatha, and their ten great-grandchildren, Chase and Cale Lorenz, Lily and Julianne Pape, Ashlynn, Ethan, and Karson Henry, and Hannah, Claire, and Jace Twombly, were their pride and joy. Warner was also proud to say that they were ALMOST all K-Staters, with six family alumni and more to come.
Warner was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willis Pape, sister Rosalie Pape Koppa, and son Ron Pape.
Warner had many loves in his life beside family and friends: community, farming, banking, and his devotion to Masonry, the Moalia and Abdullah Shrine.
