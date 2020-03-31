|
|
Warren Duane "Buddy" Pearson Warren D. "Buddy" Pearson, 87, of the Williamstown Community of rural Perry, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Cremation Care is planned. A Celebration of Life Grave Side Service will be at a later date at Underwood Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorials to American Legion Post #142 or to Bridge Haven Memory Care in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020