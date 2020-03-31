Home

Warren Duane "Buddy" Pearson


1933 - 2020
Warren Duane "Buddy" Pearson Obituary
Warren Duane "Buddy" Pearson Warren D. "Buddy" Pearson, 87, of the Williamstown Community of rural Perry, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Cremation Care is planned. A Celebration of Life Grave Side Service will be at a later date at Underwood Cemetery, Williamstown. Memorials to American Legion Post #142 or to Bridge Haven Memory Care in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home/Jefferson County Crematory, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
