|
|
Warren Glenn Luthi Warren Glenn Luthi passed away on April 18, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer.
He is survived by sons Aaron and Alex Luthi, his father, sisters Candice Brecht and Krista Derby, and several nephews, a niece as well as several great nephews and a great niece. His fiance Jess Cichy also survives.
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25th at 6pm with a memorial service at 7pm at Dove Southwest Chapel, 37th and Wanamaker. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hands Humane Society. For a full obituary please visit DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019