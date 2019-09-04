|
|
Warren L. Falk Warren Lee Falk, 87, of Harveyville, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.Survivors include his wife Shirley of 58 years; children, Pamela (Cliff) Smith, Burlingame and Brian (Mona) Falk, Harveyville, KS; three grandchildren, Brooke, Garrett and Lauren Falk; a sister, Wanda Zeckser, Alma, KS and two brothers, Larry Falk, Alma, KS and Paul (Adeline) Falk, Topeka.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony with military honors will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka. Inurnment will be at Meriden Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 SW Fillmore St, Topeka, KS 66606 or to North American Junior Limousin Association (for scholarships), 6205 S Main Street, Suite D-280, Aurora, CO 80016-5370. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019