Warren M. Pugh
Warren M. Pugh MAYETTA - Warren M. Pugh, 70, of Mayetta, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the family home at 10198 158th Rd., Mayetta. The service will be held outside and the family requests that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and bring a lawn chair. Warren will lie in state on Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
