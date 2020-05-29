Warren M. Pugh MAYETTA - Warren M. Pugh, 70, of Mayetta, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the family home at 10198 158th Rd., Mayetta. The service will be held outside and the family requests that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and bring a lawn chair. Warren will lie in state on Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m. at the family home at 10198 158th Rd., Mayetta. The service will be held outside and the family requests that you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and bring a lawn chair. Warren will lie in state on Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.