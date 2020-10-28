Wauneta D. Robertson, 79, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020.
She was born December 19, 1940, in Pryor, Oklahoma, the daughter of George "Dewey" and Virginia (Powell) Collins.
She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy.
She was one of the three Cherokee Cowgirls who performed on TV, Radio, and Rodeos. They also made numerous appearances as Country & Western singers. From 1966 to 1972, she traveled and sang with various artists including: Claude Gray, Billy Thompson, Bob Wills & Tagg Lambert, appeared on shows with Loretta Lynn, Jay Lee Webb, Loretta Lynn's brother, The Wilburn Brothers and George Morgan.
Wauneta married Gilbert Robertson on October 5, 1958. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dorlan Duane "DD" Robertson, two sisters, and three brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Myrna (Dennis) Watson and Sherry Meggison; one sister, Belva Miffleton; two brothers, George and Truman Collins; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from 12-1pm at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, followed by funeral services at 1pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, Topeka. To leave a message for Wauneta's family, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.