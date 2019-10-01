Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne A. Martin Obituary
Wayne A. Martin TOPEKA- Wayne A. Martin, 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 4th, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Southern Hill Mennonite Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now