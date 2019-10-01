|
Wayne A. Martin TOPEKA- Wayne A. Martin, 87, of Topeka, KS, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Funeral Services will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 4th, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Southern Hill Mennonite Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019