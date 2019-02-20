|
Wayne Albert Terpening Wayne Albert Terpening of Nassau Bay, TX, formerly of Topeka, KS, was called home by our heavenly father on February 16, 2019. He was born in Washington County, KS on July 15, 1939, son of the late Everett and Irene Terpening.
He graduated from Washington High School in 1956 and Brown Mackie Business College in Salina in 1957. He married Marla Kay Garhart on October 11, 1958 at Grace Episcopal Cathedral in Topeka. For 38 years, Wayne worked for the Santa Fe Railway retiring in 1995. He also worked at Southwest Bowl for many years. In 2007, Wayne and Marla relocated to Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Wayne bowled in leagues his entire adult life and also enjoyed golf.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marla. Wayne is survived by brother Donald Terpening, Garner, NC, sister Doris (Lavern) Herrs, Linn, KS, three children; Cheri Parrish, Lenoir City, TN, Kevin (Kristie) Terpening, Taylor Lake Village, TX, and Vicki Terpening (Michael Reed), Spring, TX, and six grandchildren; Allison (Dustin), Alexander, Andrew (Kaitlyn), Korbin, Kolton, and Kyle; and one great-grandson, Beckham.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4746 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. The family will host a reception immediately following the service. Arrangements are provided by Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX. Online condolences can be left for the family at https://www.crowderfuneralhome.com/wayne-albert-terpening/
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Trinity Presbyterian Church in Topeka, KS, or Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado, Houston, TX 77062.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019