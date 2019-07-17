Home

Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Wayne F. Henry Obituary
Wayne F. Henry Wayne Francis Henry, 63, of Holton, dIed, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Holton.

On September 13, 1986, Wayne married Brenda Potter.

Wayne is survived by his wife Brenda; his five children, Jasmine Viera of Atlanta, Georgia, Torrey Henry of Holton, Alicia Spalding of Holton, Alyssa Henry of Augusta, Kansas and Justus Henry of Wetmore.

A rosary will be prayed at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 7 P.M.. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Wetmore.

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
