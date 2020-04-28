|
|
Wayne James Yonning It is with profound sadness that the wife and family of Wayne James Yonning announces the passing of their adored loved one, Wayne following a battle with pneumonia on April 19, 2020 at the age of 69.
Wayne will be lovingly and forever remembered by his wife of 27 years, Jan(et) Jack Yonning of Hopewell, VA. Wayne leaves behind his loving daughters: Nicolle L. Jack (Darrell Williams), Courtney M. Jack (Jason Gunnoe); grandchildren: Chase Bornstein, Cameron Washington, Cayden Williams, and Serena Williams, all of Hopewell, VA. Wayne is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn E.Y. Richardson and Dr. Daniel C Richardson of Topeka, KS and an aunt and uncle, Richard M. and Arletta L. Bennett of Aurora, CO. He leaves two sons, Brandon and Adam in Kansas and a daughter, Holly in Texas. Wayne had five in-laws that loved him and treated him as a brother - Jinna Long, Kraig Rittenhouse, Keith& Gail Rittenhouse and Mary Lynn Rittenhouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis and Marylin R. Yonning as well as his grandparents, Erwin and Clara Wegner and Lewis and Agnes Yonning.
Wayne graduated from Manhattan, KS High School in 1968 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science and Government in 1974 from Kansas State University.
Wayne was given an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Master Sargent (E8) from the Army National Guard of Kansas in 1990 and was Honorably Retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of Mater Sargent (E8) in 2010. After retirement Wayne worked as a government contractor in logistics networking as well as military logistics. He finally retired in 2015 and enjoyed traveling the U.S with Jan.
Wayne belonged to the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell, was a member of the John Randolph Foundation, the Historic Hopewell Foundation, a founding member of the Eisenhower Museum, and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Wayne enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, history (the Civil War era and WWII), but most of all his four grandchildren.
Wayne was a warm, wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be sorely missed. Whenever he entered a room his smile lit it up!
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne's name to the , The Humane Society, or the NRA.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020