|
|
Wayne Joseph Wasson Wayne Joseph Wasson, 80, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Cremation has taken place and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the American Civil Liberties Union, 6701 W. 64th St., No. 210, Overland Park, Kansas 66202.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Wayne's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019