Wayne Lewis Cline, 84, Topeka, passed away July 14, 2020, at Aldersgate Village, Topeka.

Wayne was born August 10, 1935, to Lewis and Florence Cline in Neodesha, Kansas. He was active in 4-H, FFA, High School Sports, American Legion Baseball and graduated Fredonia High School in 1953. Wayne married the love of his life, Twila Joan Fortner on June 27, 1954. They moved to Topeka in 1965 so Wayne could begin his lifelong and full-time career with the Kansas Army National Guard. He eventually became the State Aviation Officer and reached the rank of Colonel. After retirement, he fulfilled his continuing desire to fly as a substitute pilot of the Kansas Governor's plane. Wayne was an active member of Highland Heights Christian Church, The Capitol City Barbershop Chorus, and volunteered at the Kansas National Guard Museum.

Wayne is preceded in death by his wife, Twila; survived by three children, Lynda Marie Inchaustegui (Pedro), Debora Joan Buser (Gerald), and Steven Wayne Cline (Lisa); eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Elva Mae Boicourt, and Larry Cline (Norma).

Wayne will "fly in state" from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, with service to follow at 6 p.m. at Highland Heights Christian Church, 2930 SW Tecumseh Road, Topeka KS 66542. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Fredonia City Cemetery, Fredonia, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Heights Christian Church or Topeka Rescue Mission, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
