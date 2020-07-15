Wayne L. Willis, 52, of Overland Park, Kansas, died June 17th. Born on March 19, 1968, in Independence,MO, Willis graduated from Washburn Rural High School in Topeka in 1986, the University of Kansas in 1991 and earned three Master's degrees from Webster University in 1997, 2004 and 2011.Wayne is survived by his wife, Janet, and children, Taylor and Jake; his brothers Scott (Lisa) Willis and Jason (Lori) Willis; parents, Ron and Linda Willis; mother-in-law, Doris Stueve; sister-in-law, Roxane Stueve; his nephews and niece, Austin (Martha), Tyler (Rebecca Johnson), Mason & Kori Willis; and greatnephew, Augustus Willis. Wayne will be honored with an inscribed granite paver, located on the east side of KU's Allen Fieldhouse surrounding the statue of Phog Allen, forever commemorating his love of the Jayhawks. For more details on Willis' life and the future announcement of a Celebration of his life visitwww.PenwellGabelKC.com