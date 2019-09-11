|
Wayne Leroy Dodson Wayne Leroy Dodson, 92, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Wayne will lie in state from 3:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm that evening at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene 1001 SW Buchanan St. Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019