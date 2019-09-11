Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Leroy Dodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Leroy Dodson Obituary
Wayne Leroy Dodson Wayne Leroy Dodson, 92, of Topeka, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

Wayne will lie in state from 3:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm that evening at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene 1001 SW Buchanan St. Topeka, KS 66604.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now