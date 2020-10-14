Wayne Leroy Matson, 92, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Topeka.
He was born on June 15, 1928, in Peterton, KS, the son of Lars Rudolph and Nancy (Hinkle) Matson.
Wayne was employed by Santa Fe Railroad as a Receiving Supervisor for 38 years, retiring in 1985.
On September 7, 1946, Wayne married Helen Cross in Topeka. They celebrated 74 years of their undying love this September.
He was a member of Pleasant Hills United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Road in Topeka. He was also a member of the Lakeside Swingers Square Dancers.
Wayne enjoyed camping, boating, and square dancing. He loved his family and the memories they shared. Wayne always had a good sense of humor and was a prankster. He was good natured and would talk to anyone.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Helen Matson; daughter, Regina Bain of Princeton, TX; son, Stephen (Monica) Matson of Hoyt, KS; daughter, Marcia (Joel) Fish of Hoyt, KS; and son, William Matson of San Diego, CA; 5 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Betty West of Seal Beach, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lars and Nancy Matson; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home reception center. Inurnment will follow the reception at West Lawn Memorial Gardens, 820 SW Auburn Road, Topeka, KS 66615.
Memorials are suggested to the Topeka Alzheimer's Association
, 3625 SW 29th St. Suite 102, Topeka, KS, 66614.