Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Wayne's life story with friends and family

Share Wayne's life story with friends and family

Robinson--Wayne Albertson, 76, of rural Robinson, died October 30, 2020, at home.



Survivors: wife Beverly (Weidman), children: Diane Ward (Jim), Julie Dolezilek (Shawn), Lance Albertson (Cheryl Churchek), ; grandchildren Mason and Brenna Ward, Julian and Irene Churchek.



Refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome for obituary/service information



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store