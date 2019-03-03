|
|
Weldon "Don" Petersen Weldon B. "Don" Petersen, 85, of Topeka, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
Don moved to Topeka in 1995 and joined Topeka Bible Church. He married Jackie Mills Campbell of Topeka on March, 20, 1999. She survives. Other survivors include Sandra Jane Smelser, Don's sister and a nephew and niece; 2 great-nephews and two great nieces all of Topeka; Jackie's children, Kathy Lynn Campbell, Lawrence; and Jeffrey Alan (Robin) Campbell, and their two children, Topeka.
Don's wishes were to be cremated. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka, Kansas. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane, Topeka, KS 66604. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Topeka Bible Church. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family on line, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019