Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services
235 SW Topeka Blvd
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 783-7753
Wendy Jean Long

Wendy Jean Long Obituary
Wendy Jean Long Wendy Jean (Ash) Long, 49, passed away August 5, 2019 at St. Francis/KU Med. Topeka, Kansas. A Celebration of her Life will be August 18, 5:00PM-7:00PM at Topeka Civic Theatre 3028 SW 8th Ave. Wendy loved nature and yellow tulips were her favorite. Memorial contributions may be made to the Artist's Wellness Endowment in care of Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services, 235 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Ks. 66603

See www.chapeloaksne.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
