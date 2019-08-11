|
Wendy Jean Long Wendy Jean (Ash) Long, 49, passed away August 5, 2019 at St. Francis/KU Med. Topeka, Kansas. A Celebration of her Life will be August 18, 5:00PM-7:00PM at Topeka Civic Theatre 3028 SW 8th Ave. Wendy loved nature and yellow tulips were her favorite. Memorial contributions may be made to the Artist's Wellness Endowment in care of Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services, 235 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Ks. 66603
See www.chapeloaksne.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019