Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Wilbur Glenn Obituary
Wilbur Glenn Wilbur Glenn, 95, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Wilbur married Wanda Lee Rothrock, both of Lyndon, on July 25, 1944 during World War II. They had been married 72 years.

Wilbur is survived by his children, Larry (Sally) Glenn, Donald (Janice) Glenn, Ronald (Cindy) Glenn, and Melinda Mackay; grandchildren, Cherilyn, Sandy, Jeff, Shonn, Chris, Marcy, Ryan, Jeremy; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Wilbur was born March 19, 1924 in Scranton and graduated from Lyndon High School. He was active in the Home Builders Association, serving a term as the president. He was also active in Kelly House and supported the . He was a veteran of World War II, and served in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Cape Esperance.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; his parents, Charles Dewey Glenn and Bertha Melinda Glenn; a grandson, Brian Tharp; son-in-law, Dave Mackay; 1 sister; and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS. The family will receive friends at the chapel one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Lyndon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3625 SW 29th Street, Ste. 102, Topeka, KS 66614.

www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
