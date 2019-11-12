Home

Services
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
785-233-3039
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowser-Johnson Funeral Chapel Inc.
723 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiana Avenue Church of Christ
3510 SE Indiana Ave.
Wilbur Rodney Keeling Obituary
Wilbur Rodney Keeling Wilbur Rodney Keeling ,62, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Indiana Avenue Church of Christ, 3510 SE Indiana Ave. Visitation is Thursday, November 14, 4-8 pm at the funeral chapel. Family will greet guest beginning at 6:00 pm. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Keeling family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
