Wilbur Rodney Keeling Wilbur Rodney Keeling ,62, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Indiana Avenue Church of Christ, 3510 SE Indiana Ave. Visitation is Thursday, November 14, 4-8 pm at the funeral chapel. Family will greet guest beginning at 6:00 pm. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the Keeling family, visit www.BowserJohnsonFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019