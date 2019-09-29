|
Wilburn Dillon Wilburn Dillon, 79, died September 12, 2019, at a Topeka hospital, following a brief illness.
Wilburn had a prolific legal career in private practice, and he also served in the US Army Reserve JAG Corps for more than 20 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons Mark (partner Thomas Jetland) and Michael (wife Elizabeth), three grandchildren, and brother Martin (wife Beverly).
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at the Southern Hills Mennonite Church in Topeka. The time will be determined closer to the date.
