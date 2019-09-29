Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilburn Dillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilburn Dillon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilburn Dillon Obituary
Wilburn Dillon Wilburn Dillon, 79, died September 12, 2019, at a Topeka hospital, following a brief illness.

Wilburn had a prolific legal career in private practice, and he also served in the US Army Reserve JAG Corps for more than 20 years, retiring with the rank of Colonel.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons Mark (partner Thomas Jetland) and Michael (wife Elizabeth), three grandchildren, and brother Martin (wife Beverly).

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at the Southern Hills Mennonite Church in Topeka. The time will be determined closer to the date.

To view the full obituary and leave a special message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. The Dove Southwest Chapel assisted the family.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilburn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now