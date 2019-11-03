|
|
Wilburn Dillon Wilburn Dillon, 79, died September 12, 2019, at a Topeka hospital, following a brief illness.
Wilburn is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Wiebe); sons Mark (partner Thomas Jetland) and Michael (wife Elizabeth), three grandchildren, and brother Martin (wife Beverly).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., November 9, 2019, at the Southern Hills Mennonite Church in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Travel Fund, sent in care of the Arab Shrine,1305 S. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612
To view the full obituary and leave a special message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. The Dove Southwest Chapel assisted the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019