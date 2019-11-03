Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Hills Mennonite Church
Topeka, KS
Wilburn Dillon Obituary
Wilburn Dillon Wilburn Dillon, 79, died September 12, 2019, at a Topeka hospital, following a brief illness.

Wilburn is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Wiebe); sons Mark (partner Thomas Jetland) and Michael (wife Elizabeth), three grandchildren, and brother Martin (wife Beverly).

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., November 9, 2019, at the Southern Hills Mennonite Church in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Travel Fund, sent in care of the Arab Shrine,1305 S. Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66612

To view the full obituary and leave a special message for the family, visit www.DoveTopeka.com. The Dove Southwest Chapel assisted the family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
