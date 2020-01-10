|
Wilfred Konrade Wilfred J. Konrade, 91, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the House at Midland Care.
Will was born November 24, 1928, in Topeka, to Jacob and Elizabeth Burghart Konrade. He attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated in 1946 from Capitol Catholic High School. Will began his career with Santa Fe Railroad when he was 16 years old. He served as supervisor in the Passenger and Freight Car Departments, was foreman in the Amtrak repair shop and retired with 42 years of service.
On November 24, 1951, Will and Alvina Marie Schreiner were married at Assumption Church. She preceded Will in death on June 25, 1970.
Will was a member of Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish, where he served as an usher and sang in the funeral choir, and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2608 for 55 years. Proud of his heritage, Will was a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia.
Will loved fishing, hunting, camping, dancing and polka music. He loved his faith and his family. He, in turn, was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include Will's children, Valerie Walker (Terry), Daniel Konrade (Deb), Ron Konrade (Rene), Will Konrade (Audrey), Dave Konrade (Karen) and Jim Konrade (Leah); 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; his brother, Woody Konrade (Bonnie); and sister-in-law, Charlotte Noland.
Will was also preceded in death by brothers, Jake, Ray and John, sisters, Saraphine, Catherine, Mary, Mildred and Delores and long-time companion, Betty O'Harra.
The rosary will be prayed Sunday at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church where visitation will follow until 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020