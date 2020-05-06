|
|
Willa N. (Crumley) Hart Willa Nell Hart, 92, of Wamego, KS, formerly of Holton, KS, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Valley Vista in Wamego.
Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Holton Cemetery. Willa will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton beginning Wednesday afternoon. Memorials may be given to the c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website,
www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020