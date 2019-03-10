Willa (Vincent) Plummer Willa Plummer, 87, of Topeka, died March 8, 2019 at McCrite Plaza Health Center surrounded by her family.



She was born on January 2, 1932 in Stamford, Nebraska the daughter of Edward and Annette (Coe) Vincent.



Willa was an Avon Representative for 36 years. She enjoyed family reunions and doing genealogy, was an avid card player, was a bowler, and had season tickets to watch Washburn Basketball. She was also a member of the Active Prime Timers where she enjoyed their traveling trips and enjoyed going to the Topeka Civic Theatre.



She married Verlon Osborn and was later divorced. She married Richard Plummer in 1991 and he predeceased her in 2000. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Leta Rupple in 2010.



Willa is survived by her children. Wayne (Patricia) Osborn of Topeka, Steve (Jill) Osborn of St. Louis, MO, Susan Beckett of Atlanta, GA, two step children, Ross Plummer and Terry Ferrell of Topeka, a brother-in-law, Harry Rupple, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



Willa will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Monday where her family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Cremation will follow. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Half Day Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.