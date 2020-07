Willard Ivan Duffield, 85, of Hoyt, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Pines South. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Valley Falls. Burial will follow at the Muddy Creek Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Memorials may be given to the Calvary Baptist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com