WillardE. Spade of Emporia died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence. He was 98. Willard worked in maintenance for the Kansas Turnpike Authority, ending after 32years with his retirement as Bridge and Structures Superintendent. Private graveside services will be held at the Admire Cemetery, Admire. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.



