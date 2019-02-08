|
Willette Scagell (Price) Hill Willette Scagell (Price) Hill, 101, of Loveland, died Feb. 8, 2018, at her home. Willette was born on Aug. 30, 1916, to John Byron and May (Reed) Price.
She graduated from Toledo's DeVilbiss High School in 1935 and from Washburn University in Topeka in 1939. She was a member of Grace Cathedral Episcopal Church in Topeka.
She married Jarvis Lyman Hill on March 20, 1941, and moved to Aurora in 1957. They had four children, Cynthia, John, Barbara, and Brenda.
They joined St. Stephen's Protomartyr Episcopal Church in Aurora. Willette was employed part-time by Aurora Public Schools as a teacher's aide.
She is pre-deceased by her parents John and May; husband Lyman; daughter Cynthia; grandson Michael; grandson Aaron; brother Byron; brother Harlan; sister Evelyn; brother-in-law Allan; brother-in-law Thayne; and sister-in-law Lucille.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Gwyn, children John, Barbara (Daryl), and Brenda (Tom), grandchildren Jason (Kasey), Nathan, Daniel, Brandy, Kelley (Mike), and great-grandchildren Ryan, Morgan, Braeden, Alex, and Ben, nieces and nephews, and great nephews and nieces.
Rev. Cynthia Espeseth said the Ministration at the time of death on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home in Loveland.
The Rev. Dr. Larry Bradford officiated the memorial service and Eucharist on Feb. 21, 2018, at Saint Stephens.
Arrangements were by Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home of Loveland.
Donations in Willette's memory can be made to Saint Stephens Episcopal Church for Youth Ministry, 1 Del Mar Circle, Aurora, CO, 80010, or to Mary Blair Elementary School Library, 860 East 29th Street, Loveland, CO 80538.
