Sorry for the loss of one special person, Bill was a father to me since late 60's and gave me the nickname Squirt and always called me that. He would take the time and talk with you about problems and would always welcome you when visiting. He was one of a kind and loved helping people if he could. Always shared his wisdom and knowledge to help you feel better about your life. He will be in my thoughts and prayers. Thoughts and prayers for all the family

CINDY THOMAS

Friend