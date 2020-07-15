1/1
William Albert "Bill" Morris
William Albert "Bill" Morris, 88, Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Survivors include four children, Michael (Deborah) Morris, David (Sheryl) Morris, Steven Morris, and Debra Morris (Mark Wulff); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and two siblings.

Graveside services will be 10am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, 3200 Tecumseh Rd, Tecumseh. Visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota, Topeka. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice. To leave a message for Bill's family, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
