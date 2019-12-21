|
|
William "Bill" Birtell Auburn--William "Bill" Birtell, 85, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was born on August 19, 1934 in Topeka, the son of Walter and Alta (Buchanan) Birtell.
Bill received his Doctorate in Veterinary Science from Kansas State University. He owned and operated Auburn Animal Clinic for many years, operated a hog farm operation and was then a rural mail carrier until he retired.
Bill was married Carolyn Hanson on August 19, 1978 in Wakarusa.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alta.
Bill is survived by his wife, Carol, of the home; his five children, Judy May of Burlington, Colorado; Douglas Birtell of Topeka, Greta Birtell of Duncanville, Texas, Victoria Clark of Lecompton and Rebecca Williams of Topeka; his brother, John Birtell of Wakarusa; his sister, Shirley Carls of Wakarusa; three granddaughters and three grandsons.
Burial was in the Auburn Cemetery. A memorial service for Bill will be held in the spring. Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019