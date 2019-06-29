|
William Bobby Gunnells, 76 of Carbondale, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Bobby was born in Olar, South Carolina on April 12, 1943 the son of Shelley Gunnells and Judith Hair Gunnells.
Bobby married his high school sweetheart Margaret "Maggie" Sheddan on August 21, 1965 in a church at Forbes Field in Topeka.
Master Sergeant Gunnells retired from the 108th Aviation Regiment after serving 27 years in the United States Army National Guard. After serving his country he went to work at the Walmart Distribution Center in Ottawa for 10 years.
He was a family man, raising his four kids with Maggie on their farm just outside of Carbondale. He took his family on numerous vacations so they could travel and see the United States. Bobby was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, Papa and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife Maggie of 53 years; children; Sheila (Joe) Kearney, Lisa Gunnells, Amy Gunnells, and Wade (Jodi) Gunnells; 10 grandkids; nine great grandkids; sisters, June Ragsdale in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Connie Barrios in Buffalo, New York.
Graveside services and military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday evening, July 1, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kansas Parkinson's Inc., or to Interim Hospice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019