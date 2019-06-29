Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
William Gunnells
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Carbondale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gunnells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bobby Gunnells


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bobby Gunnells Obituary
William Bobby Gunnells, 76 of Carbondale, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on June 27, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Bobby was born in Olar, South Carolina on April 12, 1943 the son of Shelley Gunnells and Judith Hair Gunnells.

Bobby married his high school sweetheart Margaret "Maggie" Sheddan on August 21, 1965 in a church at Forbes Field in Topeka.

Master Sergeant Gunnells retired from the 108th Aviation Regiment after serving 27 years in the United States Army National Guard. After serving his country he went to work at the Walmart Distribution Center in Ottawa for 10 years.

He was a family man, raising his four kids with Maggie on their farm just outside of Carbondale. He took his family on numerous vacations so they could travel and see the United States. Bobby was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, Papa and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife Maggie of 53 years; children; Sheila (Joe) Kearney, Lisa Gunnells, Amy Gunnells, and Wade (Jodi) Gunnells; 10 grandkids; nine great grandkids; sisters, June Ragsdale in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Connie Barrios in Buffalo, New York.

Graveside services and military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Carbondale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday evening, July 1, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kansas Parkinson's Inc., or to Interim Hospice.

William William Bobby Bobby Gunnells Gunnells

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now