William "Bill" Braun William "Bill" J. Braun, 80, Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Visitation will be 6pm-8pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions. A funeral mass will be 10am, Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by a reception at Parker-Price Reception Center. Burial will be 2:30pm at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3715 SW 29th St, Ste. 100, Topeka, KS 66614. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Bill's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019