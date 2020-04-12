Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Chapman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Chapman Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" Chapman, Sr. William "Bill" Chapman, Sr., 80, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. He was born July 26, 1939 in Dawson, Iowa, the son of Ford D. and Margaret (Vath) Chapman. Bill was employed by Volume Shoe, Washburn University, the Kansas High School Athletics Association and later went back to work for Washburn University.

Bill married Joan Armstrong. They later divorced. Survivors include their children, William (Sherri) Chapman, Jr. of Berryton, Deborah (Homer) Smith of Manhattan, Michael (Thomas) Chapman of Gulfport, Florida, Teresa (Shelby) Chapman of Georgetown, Texas, Brian (Jill) Chapman of Topeka, Darrel (Susie) Chapman of Mayetta, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and his special friend, Nita Sellens of Topeka.

Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Tom.

Private memorial services will be held and private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Doorstep Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -