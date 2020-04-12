|
|
William "Bill" Chapman, Sr. William "Bill" Chapman, Sr., 80, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. He was born July 26, 1939 in Dawson, Iowa, the son of Ford D. and Margaret (Vath) Chapman. Bill was employed by Volume Shoe, Washburn University, the Kansas High School Athletics Association and later went back to work for Washburn University.
Bill married Joan Armstrong. They later divorced. Survivors include their children, William (Sherri) Chapman, Jr. of Berryton, Deborah (Homer) Smith of Manhattan, Michael (Thomas) Chapman of Gulfport, Florida, Teresa (Shelby) Chapman of Georgetown, Texas, Brian (Jill) Chapman of Topeka, Darrel (Susie) Chapman of Mayetta, 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and his special friend, Nita Sellens of Topeka.
Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Tom.
Private memorial services will be held and private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Doorstep Inc., 1119 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family. To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020