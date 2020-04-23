|
William D. Button William "Bill" D. Button, age 90, of Topeka, Kansas passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Topeka Bill is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Kathaleen Button. Bill will lie in state Friday, April 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held next week in Jennings, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020