William Dean "Bill" Calvert, Sr. William Dean Calvert, Sr., was born on February 2, 1925 in Independence, MO, the son of William Brook Calvert and Julia Mae (Murphy) Calvert. He died the morning of May 3, 2020 in Topeka, KS.
He began his career as an elevator mechanic in Kansas City with the company then known as Anderson-Priest. He worked for the company repairing elevators in the Topeka area, including Stormont-Vail Hospital, Macy's and the Capitol Building. He retired from Montgomery Elevator Company after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his sister Frances Zeller and brothers John, Donald, and Roger. Also surviving are his children Wanda, Sandra, Karen, and William, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020