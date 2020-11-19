1/1
William Delaney "Bill" Neary Jr.
Silver Lake-William "Bill" Delaney Neary Jr., 72, Passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home in Silver Lake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville. Interment will be at the Silver Lake Cemetery. Mr. Neary will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, KS. 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com. Mask and social distancing are required.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NOV
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Piper Funeral Home
714 Maple
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2222
