1/1
William E. Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. Davis, 87, Topeka, Kansas, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Aldersgate Village Assisted Living Facility.

Bill was born in Jackson, Ohio, on May16, 1933, the son of William and Stella White Davis. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1951 and earned a BA in Geology from Ohio Wesleyan in 1955. Bill was member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959, as an Air Force Pilot.

Bill was employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 30 years and retired in 1989. He was a member of Crestview United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #90, Arab Shrine, LOH and Commander in 2015, Swinging Squares, Square & Compass and Goodyear Leisure Club.

Bill married Paulette Leichliter in 1957; she preceded him in death in 1996. He married Viola Ruth Davis on July 11, 1999; she survives. Other survivors include his sons, Mark (Kim) and Paul (Paula) Davis; grandchildren, Dalton, Piper, Evan, Ethan and Sean; great-grandchild, Addie; step-grandchildren, Erin, Falon, Aubrey and Eliza; stepchildren, Richard D. Hill and Catherine Plummer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage Blvd in Topeka.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church, and the Arab Shrine Hospitals, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved