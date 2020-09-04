William E. Davis, 87, Topeka, Kansas, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Aldersgate Village Assisted Living Facility.
Bill was born in Jackson, Ohio, on May16, 1933, the son of William and Stella White Davis. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1951 and earned a BA in Geology from Ohio Wesleyan in 1955. Bill was member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959, as an Air Force Pilot.
Bill was employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 30 years and retired in 1989. He was a member of Crestview United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #90, Arab Shrine, LOH and Commander in 2015, Swinging Squares, Square & Compass and Goodyear Leisure Club.
Bill married Paulette Leichliter in 1957; she preceded him in death in 1996. He married Viola Ruth Davis on July 11, 1999; she survives. Other survivors include his sons, Mark (Kim) and Paul (Paula) Davis; grandchildren, Dalton, Piper, Evan, Ethan and Sean; great-grandchild, Addie; step-grandchildren, Erin, Falon, Aubrey and Eliza; stepchildren, Richard D. Hill and Catherine Plummer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where visitation will be one-hour prior. Burial to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage Blvd in Topeka.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distance are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestview United Methodist Church, and the Arab Shrine Hospitals, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
