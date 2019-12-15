Home

Dr. William E. Murphy

Dr. William E. Murphy Obituary
Dr. William E. Murphy Dr. William "Bill" Murphy, 94 of Topeka, Kansas peacefully departed this world on December 7, 2019.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, the family will have, at a later date, a private celebration of his life. In memory of his passion for education, dentistry, and caring for others, the family requests any memorials be designated for The Dr. William and Dorothy Murphy Memorial Scholarship which has been established at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska or the UNMC College of Dentistry in Lincoln, Nebraska

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
