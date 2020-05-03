Home

William F. "Bill" Bennett

William F. "Bill" Bennett William F. "Bill" Bennett, 73, Silver Lake, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at a local hospital.

Bill was born February 11, 1947 in Alva, OK, the son of Wesley and Opal (Wells) Bennett. He graduated from Waynoka High School in 1965 and attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

He was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad as a clerk for over 30 years, retiring in 2008.

Bill married Sandra Eileen Reese on November 1, 1978. She died on March 28, 2012. Survivors include their children, Melody Hill, Silver Lake, Tyler (Jennifer) Bennett, Topeka, Beau Glenn, Galena, MO; 7 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Glenda Gnade.

Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit

www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020
