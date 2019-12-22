Home

William Parker
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
First Southern Baptist Church
William F. "Bill" Parker


1943 - 2019
William F. "Bill" Parker Obituary
William "Bill" F. Parker William "Bill" F. Parker, age 76, of Wakarusa, KS passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Wakarusa. Memorial services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Southern Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday December 26th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
