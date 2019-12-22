|
|
William "Bill" F. Parker William "Bill" F. Parker, age 76, of Wakarusa, KS passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Wakarusa. Memorial services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Southern Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday December 26th, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019