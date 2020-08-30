William G. "Bill" Wallace, 87, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at a Topeka hospital. He was born November 9, 1932 in Topeka, the son of Henry and Edith (Harries) Wallace.
Bill graduated from Topeka High School. He was employed by Westar Energy for over 40 years before retiring.
Survivors include two sons, Gregory Wallace of Topeka, Steven Wallace of Topeka and several grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by one son, Rick Wallace and his sister.
Private services and entombment will take place in Mount Hope Mausoleum. Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library, 1515 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS, 66604 or to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.